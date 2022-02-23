OLH Tennis axes Atonement

In dual tennis matches played against San Antonio Atonement, Our Lady of the Hills came out ahead 6-1 in what served as the program’s season opener Monday at the Riverhill Country Club courts.
Keagan Johnston, Austin McDorman, and Ben Lohmeyer won in boys’ singles. Johnston and Lohmeyer took their opponents by 6-0 scores. McDorman won 6-1.
Corbyn Loftin was victorious on the girls’ singles side, 6-1. Elyse Houdeshell narrowly lost her match 5-6.
Girls’ doubles winners were the teams of Akemi Gutierrez and Thania Gutierrez, and Corbyn Loftin and Angelina Rivas.
Gutierrez-Gutierre won 6-0, and Loftin-Rivas took their match 6-1
“It was a strong start to the season,” said coach Gary Nadebaum.
